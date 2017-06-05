Dozens fill Hampton Park in Greensboro to remember 18-year-old shot, killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dozens of people filled Hampton Park Monday night to remember a Greensboro teen shot and killed Sunday morning.

Police say 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Simmons was shot and killed early just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday outside of Northwind Apartments on Lees Chapel Road.

There were several moments of prayer during the vigil Monday.

Police say they’re unclear as to what led to the shooting.

Many at the vigil made a strong call to stop the violence.

“If anyone knows anything, please come forth,” said James Simmons, Kate-Lynn’s father. “Call Crime Stoppers to say anything. Your name doesn’t have to be revealed so we can resolve this case.”