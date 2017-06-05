DC wins this summer’s best superhero film in ‘Wonder Woman’ — and it’s only June

Although the bitter taste of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” still lingers in my mouth, DC’s release of “Wonder Woman” more than makes up for their past misfires.

As Marvel continues its recent box office dominance, it looks as if DC finally has a contender to add to its ever-growing universe — one that could help even the playing field, if only a little.

“Wonder Woman,” the fourth film in the DC Extended Universe (“Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad”), offers audiences a much more refined product that includes beautiful CGI, top-notch chemistry between actors and a movie that embraces various social issues, knocking each one out of the park.

The movie is directed by Patty Jenkins and features Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, David Thewlis as Sir Patrick, Robin Wright as Antiope and Danny Huston as Ludendorff. Gadot first debuted as Wonder Woman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

To keep the plot short: Diana, an Amazon princess seemingly born of the gods to be the protector of humanity, finds herself pushed into battle after pilot Steve Trevor crash-lands on the island of Themyscira and she learns the horrors of World War I.

Though there is notable star power in the film, which is led by Pine and Gadot, the cast’s chemistry and passion for the story are undeniable.

A perennial success both critically and at the box office, the perfectly-paced 141-minute film has grossed more than 100.5 million in North America and 122.5 internationally in just three days.

Very few movies are without its faults, as I thought the CGI became clunky at times and the script a bit cheesy, but it captured the essence of a superhero movie from start to finish.

Rottentomatoes gave “Wonder Woman” a smooth 93% and I completely agree with the score.

THOUGHTS: The movie was fun, fresh and brilliant. I thought it was truly a life-saver for a franchise that desperately needed a winning movie.

