Car crashes through Barnes & Noble in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A car crashed through the window of a Barnes & Noble in High Point Monday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at the Barnes & Noble on Eastchester Drive when the vehicle slammed into the front of the building. High Point Police Officer A. Dyles believes the driver was trying to park and accidentally hit the gas pedal.

There were no injuries reported inside the bookstore and the female driver was being checked out by emergency crews.

Additional information was not given.

Police say a woman accidentally crashed her Lexus into this Barnes & Noble in High Point. She's okay, was trying to park. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/VLmHXxCeuX — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) June 5, 2017