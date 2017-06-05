× Body of 19-year-old found in North Carolina lake

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a teen was recovered from a Chatham County lake on Monday morning.

The North Chatham Fire Department Dive Team recovered the body of 19-year-old Sean O’Donnell from Sugar Lake shortly before noon Monday, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies came to the 300 block of Sugar Lake Road at about 6 p.m. Sunday after O’Donnell was reported missing by a family member. He was last seen with friends at Sugar Lake at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

After an unsuccessful search Sunday, crews returned to the lake Monday and found O’Donnell’s body. Family members positively identified him, the release said.

O’Donnell’s body was taken for an autopsy at about 1 p.m. Monday to determine a cause of death.