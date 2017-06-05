× Admitted drug dealer wanted in NC caught in stolen car in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A man was arrested in St. Augustine, Florida while sitting in a stolen car that he had obtained as payment for meth, WSOC reports.

Robert Hardister, 25, was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on 10th Street near A1A.

A police officer noticed an unoccupied 2007 Chrysler Sebring and when the officer ran the license plate in the system, it was discovered the car was stolen.

Shortly after that, Hardister was observed unlocking the car, and he was arrested. He told police he was a drug dealer who had fronted a person methamphetamine in exchange for the car.

The St. Augustine Beach Police said that Hardister is wanted in North Carolina for parole violation. A search of North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s record show he is an absconder with charges in Wake and Johnston counties.

Hardister is being held in the St. Johns County Jail without bond.