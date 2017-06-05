× 2 young children killed, pregnant woman injured in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Two children were killed and a pregnant woman injured in a crash in Montgomery County Saturday morning.

Troopers went to Windblow Road at Belford Church Road around 10:30 a.m. in reference to a wreck. Upon arrival, they learned a tractor-trailer was traveling north on Windblow Road and a car with a family of four was traveling east on Belford Church when the vehicles collided.

The car went off the road to the left and came to rest on the left shoulder of the road while the tractor-trailer ran off the road and went through a small field, eventually coming to rest on a shoulder.

The pregnant driver of the car broke her pelvis and the man in the front seat has a concussion and a broken shoulder. The unborn baby survived and the parents are expected to recover.

Two children in car seats were killed — both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say a stop sign, which was supposed to be at Belford Church Road, was removed and tossed in the nearby woods. It is believed someone hit it and tossed it away.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.