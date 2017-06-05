× 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Winston-Salem; homicide investigation underway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Prospect Drive, according to officers on the scene.

One person was killed and another was injured, officers said. Both victims are male.

Officers are still trying to determine how the shooting happened.

No one is in custody as of 4:45 p.m. Monday.