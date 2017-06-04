Woman, infant safe after vehicle flips over in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A woman and an infant are safe after their vehicle flipped over Sunday evening in High Point.

Crews responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on US-311 near the Johnson Street exit in reference to the incident.

A woman was in the vehicle and an infant was in a car seat. The vehicle slipped off the road and flipped over, but nobody was hurt.

High Point police, High Point firefighters and Guilford County EMS responded to the scene.

Authorities believe wet conditions played a role in the crash and want to remind drivers to check the tread on their tires.