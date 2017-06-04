× Woman dies in Surry County house fire

STATE ROAD, N.C. – A woman has died after a house fire in Surry County on Saturday night, according to Surry County EMS Director John Shelton.

Corrinne Michelle Clark, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the house fire, reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. at 716 Adams Ridge Road.

Shelton said it’s too early to know what caused the fire, but it started in her living room. She was the only one in the home at the time.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigations and the Surry County Fire Marshal are investigating.