U.S. Coast Guard searching for paddle boarder off the North Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for an unconfirmed person in the water after a paddle board, a paddle and a hat washed ashore on the sound side of Kill Devil Hills Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release.

Crews responded at about 3:10 p.m. after Dare County 911 received 911 calls about the items washing ashore on the Albemarle Sound side of Kill Devil Hills.

The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched shallow water response boat crews from Station Oregon Inlet and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City to search.

The Coast Guard is on scene searching along with Kill Devil Hills Fire Department. Responders from Kill Devil Hills Fire and Rescue are conducting door-to-door visits to determine if a person or a paddle board are missing in the area.