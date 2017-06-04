× Police investigate homicide of 18-year-old woman in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are investigating the homicide of an 18-year-old woman who died after a shooting.

Kate-Lynn Simmons, of Greensboro, died after being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Lees Chapel Road at 1:21 a.m. in in reference to a report of a shooting. The victim was found with at least one gunshot wound.

Police have not released information about a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.