Officer in critical condition after being dragged by stolen car driven by 15-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A police officer in New York City is in critical condition after he was dragged by a car driven by a 15-year-old.

WPIX reported that Dalsh Veve was one of six plainclothes officers who responded to a series of 911 calls reporting gunfire just before midnight Sunday.

Arriving officers found a party at the location and determined the sounds were actually fireworks, NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill said.

Officer Veve went across the street to talk to people inside a black Honda sedan parked in front of a fire hydrant.

The people inside allegedly sped off, hitting the officer and dragging him for two blocks. The officer fired two shots as he was being dragged.

The sedan driver crashed and the people inside abandoned the car.

Veve was rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

A teenage suspect with a gunshot wound later walked into Brookdale Hospital for treatment, police said. He is in serious condition.

He has an extensive criminal history and was arrested on May 16 for grand larceny. The teenager also has a prior arrest for menacing with a gun.

The Honda sedan was recently stolen on Long Island.