× Inmate who was mistakenly released from jail found at North Carolina home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – An inmate at a South Carolina jail was mistakenly released instead of being shipping to prison.

WCNC reported that the York County Detention Center released 37-year-old Joshua Earnest Peters after an officer misread the inmate’s sentencing information.

Peters was found at a home in Pineville, N.C. on Saturday morning, the day after his release. He has since been placed in the Mecklenburg County jail.

Peters is waiting to be taken to a South Carolina prison to serve a three-year sentence for dealing methamphetamine.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson told WSOC that the release appears to be a “human error.”

“We are conducting a full investigation into what transpired so we can take corrective actions to ensure this mistake is not repeated,” he said. “We are thankful this situation was resolved peacefully without further incident.”