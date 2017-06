Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A truly bizarre fish which experts say has been rarely seen since it was discovered in 1874 popped up in Australia.

Researchers found faceless fish about 13,000 feet below sea level and it was pulled from the murky depths off Australia's coast.

Experts say it has two large nostrils, but no external evidence of eyes.

The species was initially chronicled in 1874, but has been rarely seen since.