3 people injured after boat explodes on the North Carolina coast

@wectnews footage of the smoke a minute after the explosion pic.twitter.com/25meQ2zvwJ — Mason Estep (@TheRealMagua) June 2, 2017

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. – Three people were injured after a boat exploded at a dock on the North Carolina coast.

WECT reported that it happened Friday afternoon at Ocean Isle Beach as two people aboard were fueling the boat.

Instead of putting fuel in the gas tank, 28 gallons of gas went into a fishing rod holder, according to WECT. A spark ignited the gasoline, causing the explosion.

The three people on the boat were hospitalized, two of which were airlifted. Of the airlifted victims, one was in good condition and the other was in fair condition as of Saturday.

Crews had the boat fire out in about 15 minutes. A nearby restaurant and fished center had to be temporarily evacuated.