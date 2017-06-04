At least one person taken to hospital after car crashes into tables at flea market in Mount Airy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. – At least one person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into several tables at a flea market in Mount Airy.

The driver of the car lost control and hit several tables at the Mayberry Flea Market at 1157 N. Andy Griffith Pkwy. at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Larry Brady, the market's manager.

Brady said one person was taken to the hospital and several others were shook up after the incident.

Details have not been released about the cause of the crash, the name of the victim or the severity of the victim's injuries.

Several items that were for sale at the market could be seen scattered on the ground Sunday afternoon following the crash.

