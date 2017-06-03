Volunteers clean up tornado damage at YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING, N.C. – On June 11th, the first set of campers will arrive at Camp Hanes in Stokes County. And that means all the storm damage and debris from last Wednesday’s tornado needs to be cleaned up quickly.

Around 100 volunteers helped clean up at the camp on Saturday.

“This is one of my favorite camps I've been to so I'm trying to get it back in shape,” said Nathan Jeune, a Kernersville resident.

Wednesday’s tornado took thousands of trees down, damaged multiple building and felt plenty of debris. Most of the volunteers worked to clean that debris with rakes and leaf blowers. Volunteers also helped clean some of the camp outdoor equipment, including the canoes.

Beth Bjerregaard and her daughter Emily drove from Charlotte to help with the cleanup. Emily has diabetes. Camp for kids with her diagnosis begins in just over a week.

“We wanted to make sure that it would start on time, whatever we could do to help,” said Beth Bjerregaard.

Val Elliott, the executive director of the camp, says they will be ready for the first set of campers on June 11th.

“We could not be ready by June 11th without the support we've received from our community, without the help today to get camp looking so much better,” Elliott said.

Camp Hanes is hosting another volunteer cleanup day Tuesday, June 6th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Saturday, they cleaned up the front of the camp. Next week, staff is expecting it to be safe enough for volunteers to go back where a lot of the trees in the wooded area went down.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video