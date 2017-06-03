Outrage after NC high school student’s yearbook quote compares women’s rights to candy corn

CARY, N.C. – A North Carolina high school principal has apologized after a student’s yearbook quote sparked controversy, according to the News and Observer.

“I don’t know what’s worse, candy corn, or women’s rights,” read the quote, recently published in Panther Creek High School’s yearbook.

Panther Creek High principal Camille Hedrick issued an apology Wednesday and called the quote “hateful,” “offensive” and “sexist.”

“I am disappointed that it was published, and doubly disappointed that one of our students would harbor – let alone express – such a hateful viewpoint. This isn’t who we are,” Hedrick said.

The apology came after the quote caused a backlash on social media from other students.

An unknown person dumped a large amount of candy corn at the school on Friday, some of which melted in the heat and had to be removed from doors, according to the News & Observer.

Another North Carolina principal recently apologized after a different school published another yearbook quote that caused controversy.

That quote was published in the Millbrook High School in Raleigh yearbook and read, “I like my women how I like my milk: white, rich and 2% fat.”