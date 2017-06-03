× NC woman accused of driving onto neighbor’s yard, hitting 8-year-old girl on bike, then firing weapon

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A North Carolina woman is accused of driving onto a neighbor’s yard, hitting a child on a bicycle and then firing a gun.

WITN reported that Precious Applewhite, 31, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident while inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and injury to personal property.

The suspect is accused of driving onto a neighbor’s yard and hitting an 8-year-old girl on her bicycle. The victim reportedly fell off her bike and hurt her back.

Applewhite then drove away from the scene, firing gunshots into the air, according to deputies.

She was arrested on Thursday, a day after the incident, and was jailed under a $53,000 bond. She has court planned for later this month.