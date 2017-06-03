Motorcyclist injured in crash with car in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A motorcyclist was injured after a crash Friday afternoon with a car that resulted in the motorcycle catching fire.
Michael Lamar Headen, 27, of Greensboro, was seriously injured and taken to Cone Hospital in connection to the incident.
Authorities said a trooper on patrol saw three motorcycles speeding in a 35 mph zone and followed them with the lights and siren on.
One of the motorcycles crashed into a car. The driver of the car was not injured and sustained minor damage to the vehicle.
Charges are currently pending against the driver of the motorcycle who remains in the hospital.
36.072635 -79.791975