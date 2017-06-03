× Motorcyclist injured in crash with car in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A motorcyclist was injured after a crash Friday afternoon with a car that resulted in the motorcycle catching fire.

Michael Lamar Headen, 27, of Greensboro, was seriously injured and taken to Cone Hospital in connection to the incident.

Authorities said a trooper on patrol saw three motorcycles speeding in a 35 mph zone and followed them with the lights and siren on.

One of the motorcycles crashed into a car. The driver of the car was not injured and sustained minor damage to the vehicle.

Charges are currently pending against the driver of the motorcycle who remains in the hospital.