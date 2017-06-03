Man shoots, kills neighbor who was allegedly trying to drown twin babies

ADA, Okla. – A man in Oklahoma shot and killed his neighbor after the neighbor allegedly tried drowning twin babies.

Officials told KXII the man was threatening a woman and her children in an Ada home.

The woman reportedly kept screaming for help, saying the man had a knife.

Authorities said that’s when a 12-year-old who was in the home ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

The neighbor rushed back over to the home to find the man allegedly trying to drown the 3-month-old boy and girl in the bathtub. He then shot the man twice with a revolver.

The babies were flown to an Oklahoma City hospital where they are reportedly in stable condition.

Their grandfather said he was just happy the twins were safe and okay.