Man accused of killing another man in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of killing another man in Kernersville, Kernersville police said in a press release.

James Gilbert, 53, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 20-year-old Brandon Gray.

Kernersville police responded to the crime at about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Dobson Street.

Arriving officers found the victim with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect has been jailed in the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond.

Kernersville police have not released details about a motive or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.