Man, 18, accused of putting pressure cooker bomb under ex-girlfriend’s bed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An 18-year-old man in New Mexico faces federal charges after authorities said he put an explosive device under his ex-girlfriend’s bed.

Investigators say Ethan Guillen broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment while she and her family were at her high school graduation and put the pressure cooker under her bed.

The pressure cooker had a fireworks fuse coming out of the top, explosives inside and nuts and bolts, according to court documents.

The suspect’s ex-girlfriend found the device under her bed. It never detonated, but court documents allege that the suspect told police he wanted it to go off at about 1:30 a.m.

Police said he waited around -- and listened to police scanners so he could hear about the explosion.

It was days later when the young woman found the device under her bed.

If convicted, Guillen faces up to 10 years in federal prison.