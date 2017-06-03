Local family wants answers after pet dog shot with crossbow, other dog burned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. – A family is searching for answers after one of their pet dogs died and another was hurt.

Dylan Reynolds from Pleasant Garden said someone intentionally burned his dog. The animal was so severely burned that she eventually died from her injuries.

Scrappy, the family’s other dog, came home Friday evening with a crossbow arrow in his back.

“I don't know if people are laughing about it, if they are just doing it because they think it is fun. But I mean it’s just sick and cruel that somebody would do that to an animal,” Reynolds said. “Like I said, it’s a child pet. This isn't some wild animal, it isn't a deer in the wild, this is somebody’s pet, a family member.”

Reynolds has filed a complaint with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and detectives are now looking into the incident.