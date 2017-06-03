× J & S Cafeteria closes location at Church Crossing Shopping Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The J & S Cafeteria location in the Church Crossing Shopping Center in Greensboro has closed.

The Triad Business Journal reported that the restaurant closed last week as what a spokesperson called “strictly a business decision.”

The location had been open for about six months at 1320 Lee’s Chapel Road.

The restaurant has remaining locations in High Point, the Asheville area and Hickory.