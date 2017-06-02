× Woman gets 16 years in prison for mutilating corpse during funeral home viewing

TULSA, Okla. – A woman has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for mutilating a corpse during a funeral home viewing.

KTUL reported that Shaynna Sims was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in April in connection to the 2015 incident.

Sims has been convicted of removing both breasts and a toe from the body of her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend during a funeral home viewing.

The deceased woman’s mother told police she saw Sims’ hands in the casket. She said Sims took her hands out when the mother walked up.

The body’s face was slashed, her makeup was smeared and her hair was cut.

Police found Sims inside the deceased woman’s apartment after the woman’s son let her in to get jewelry for the funeral.

KOKI reported that police found a knife with hair on it, a box cutter and make-up on Sims when they arrested her.