Tricky Ricky Ride helps children in hospice care in Alamance County

ELON, N.C. -- For the past 11 years, Doug Shambley has been putting together the Tricky Ricky Ride, which has raised more than $300,000 for local children receiving hospice care. The memorial ride is in honor of his late brother, with proceeds going to Sam's Wish Fund.

"It was all driven by a little girl named Samantha Harvell," Shambley said. "She had an idea to help others and we are all just instruments in the cause."

During the first ride, Shambley decided proceeds would go to Samantha, a teenager battling cancer. After the ride Samantha asked Shambley if he would help more kids like her.

"She said, 'When all those bikes came by my house and they didn't even know me and they were there for me, it gave me such hope,'" Shambley recalled.

Samantha passed away in 2008.

From that point on money raised from the ride would go to Sam's Wish Fund benefiting Kid's Path at Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance County.

"It helps us be able to give [kids] a way to do something like any other family," said Patti Gasparello, with Kids Path of Alamance. "As a staff we enjoy seeing them have that sort of normal life for that time."

Multiple children have benefited from the fund, which has granted wishes that include Disney cruises, swimming with dolphins in the Bahamas and hot air balloon rides.