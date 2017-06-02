Tree falls on volunteer firefighter’s Rockingham County home after storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – People continue to clean up parts of Rockingham County after Wednesday night’s storm and in Monroeton, a community outside our Reidsville, a large tree fell on a volunteer firefighter’s house.

“I pulled up. I said ‘Lord have mercy. How in the world am I going to get in here?” said Bobby Draper, whose house is on U.S. 158.

The tree damaged his roof, caved in a part his ceiling and collapsed his carport.

“My truck under the carport is flat,” Draper said.

Draper said he only looked at the damage to his house for a few minutes Wednesday night before being called out to assist his fellow volunteer firefighters after the storm.

He’s been a volunteer with the Monroeton Fire Department for 37 years.

“I enjoy helping people,” Draper said. “You see them the most at their worst times, but you try to do the best you can for them. Now, I need a little help myself.”

Friday afternoon, friends, family, and volunteers helped Draper take down the tree. After that was complete, power was restored to his home.