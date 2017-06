Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Samaritan's Purse expands: 200,000 square feet of everything needed to keep people alive. Why this organization feels its future is in Wilkes County.

Greensboro passports: How these can be your gateways to deals downtown.

And we'll have everything you need to know about the Twin City Ribfest this weekend.

We'll see you in a just a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.