The North Carolina Zoo’s chimp conservation

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Several times a year, Corrine Kendall travels to the jungles of East Africa.

She leads several of the North Carolina Zoo's conservation projects including one to save Kibale National Park in Uganda.

But villagers who live nearby must cut trees in the forest for wood to cook.

So, conservationists like Kendall have taught them to construct more than 130 fuel efficient stoves made of clay.

She also teaches the villagers about chimps, which helps them realize why the animals are worth saving.