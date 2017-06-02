The Doctor is Online: E-visits & Video visits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When most people start to get sick, the last thing they want to do is leave the comfort of their own home. Sometimes you’re sick and you just can’t get away from the office. For the days that you just don’t have time to make it to your provider’s office, Cone Health offers e-visits and video visits through Cone Health Connected Care. Online visits with a medical professional are a convenient way to take care of minor conditions, and 19 percent of consumers are already utilizing them.

Minor conditions such as sinus issues, coughs, flu-like symptoms, back pain and more are among the health issues that can be evaluated. Your virtual care provider can diagnose, recommend treatment and prescribe medication as needed. These services are not designed for complex conditions and emergency care.

E-visits are conducted through MyChart and allow patients to interact with a provider virtually without video or voice communication. First, patients fill out a questionnaire with their symptoms and submit it through MyChart. Then, a Cone Health nurse practitioner or physician assistant will review the form and email back with additional questions, a request for a picture, or their recommended treatment plan and any prescriptions within one hour. These types of appointments are available daily, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., for patients eighteen years or older, and only cost $30 for most patients. If you don’t already have a MyChart account, talk to your provider or request one online at mychart.conehealth.com.

Video and phone visits are also an easy way to see a physician, no matter the time. These visits are available 24/7, 365 days a year from your phone, tablet or computer. Care is provided by a team of physicians board-certified in family medicine, internal medicine, emergency medicine, and pediatrics. These visits aren’t limited by age, you just have to register online at mdlive.com/conehealth, fill out your medical history and request a visit. Just like with an e-visit, your virtual care provider can diagnose, recommend treatment and prescribe medication as needed. The cost of a video or phone visit is $49 or less, depending on your insurance.

Some of the most common conditions treated through video visits include Acne, Allergies, Constipation, Cough, Diarrhea, Ear Problems, Fever *, Flu, Headache, Insect Bites, Nausea, Pink Eye, Rash, Respiratory Problems, Sore Throats, Urinary problems/UTI *, Vaginitis or Vomiting.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. John Jenkins currently serves as a Vice President at Cone Health for Telehealth and is Executive Medical Director of the Primary Care Collaborative – a think tank for innovation in delivery, access, and sustainability for primary care. In partnership with a team of Cone Health executives, Dr. Jenkins has led the development of Cone Health’s Telehealth platform for video and telephonic visits as well as E-visits through MyChart.

Prior to his work in the collaborative, Dr. Jenkins first served as Primary Care Division Chief and then as Practice President of LeBauer HealthCare, a 90 plus physician multispecialty group. He trained in Internal Medicine in Charleston, South Carolina at the Medical University of South Carolina.