Teen apparently dragged to death by his horse

SAPULPA, Okla. -- A 13-year-old Oklahoma boy died after going for a ride on his horse and never making it back home.

Cash Lawrence left his house around 7 p.m. Tuesday to go riding, according to the Tulsa World. His horse returned about an hour later, but he was nowhere to be found.

After a search, the teen's body was found on the family's land.

Creek County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Fred Clark believes the horse fatally dragged Lawrence in an "unfortunate accident." The medical examiner's office said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Lawrence and his brother were set to participate in a youth rodeo event. Family says the teen wanted to become a bull rider, KOKI reports.