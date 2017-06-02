× Suspect allegedly tried to rob Greensboro McDonald’s drive-thru at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after they say someone tried to rob a Greensboro McDonald’s drive-thru at gunpoint Thursday night, according to a press release.

Officers went to the McDonald’s at 1501 New Garden Road around 10:46 p.m. in reference to an attempted robbery. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect drove through the drive-thru, pointed a gun at an employee and attempted to rob the business before leaving the area.

Several minutes later, officers stopped the suspect vehicle and took the person into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.