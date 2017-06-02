× Silver Alert canceled for missing Greensboro teenager

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Silver Alert for 16-year-old Kaleigh Grace Guthrie has been canceled, according to a news release.

An anonymous tip to the school resource officer at Page High School led police to find the teenager in northeast Greensboro around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The Greensboro teen had been missing since May 25.

She is currently at a medical facility for evaluation.

Guthrie is afflicted with mental conditions that require medication, according to police. She did not have her prescription medication with her at the time she ran away.

Although a habitual runaway, this was the longest period that Guthrie had been missing.