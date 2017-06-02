× Rockingham County deputies looking for sex offender accused of cutting off electronic monitoring ankle bracelet

WENTWORTH, N.C. – Deputies in Rockingham County are looking for a registered sex offender accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet and leaving his home.

Rickie Lynn Hobbs, Jr., 30, of Reidsville, cut off the bracelet and has left his home on Montgomery Street without notifying authorities.

As a registered sex offender, Hobbs is required to report to the sheriff’s office his new place of residence for the sex offender registry.

Hobbs was convicted in 2014 of solicitation of a child by computer to commit an unlawful sex act.

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.