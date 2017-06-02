× Reidsville man accused of pulling knife on Walmart employee while shoplifting, leading police on chase

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is accused of pulling a knife on a Walmart employee while shoplifting and leading police on a car chase, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

Oscar Gregory Purcell, 47, of Reidsville, is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reidsville police officers came to the Reidsville Walmart at about 1 p.m. Thursday after a reported robbery.

Purcell pulled a knife on a Walmart employee after being confronted for shoplifting, the release said.

As officers arrived, Purcell was leaving the parking lot. Officers attempted a traffic stop but Purcell drove off. Officers chased Purcell but lost sight of his vehicle on Crutchfield Road.

At about 8 a.m. Friday, Reidsville police officers arrested Purcell during a traffic stop at the intersection of Motley and Harris streets.

Purcell was placed in the Rockingham County Jail on a $35,000 secured bond.