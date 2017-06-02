Prayer vigil held after recent shootings in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- About a dozen High Point community members came together in prayer for a candle light vigil Friday night, remembering those who have died due to violence.

"These are people that died, not just numbers," said Tonya Thornton, one of the founders of the nonprofit We Are the Community.

"We have to stop,” said Rosalind, a community member. “We gotta find ways to stop so that our people cannot keep continuing to have this pain."

There have been nine homicides in High Point since January and dozens of shootings.

The most recent shooting happened Sunday.

Police say 21-year-old Christopher Gidderon was shot and killed after breaking into a home on Candlewood Court.

"A lot of violence, a lot of shootings," Thornton said.

Thornton says along with hosting food drives and other community events, the nonprofit is holding prayer vigils outside of businesses to remember those who died.

"We intend on going to every small business that will allow us to come on their property and do the prayer," Thornton said.

The message hits home for Rosalind, whose fiancé was stabbed to death in February in High Point.

"You do not want to feel this pain,” Rosalind said. “We have to stop. This pain is real."

It’s a type of pain that some hope can be healed through prayer.

"If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem,” community member John Latta said. “I just want to be part of the solution."

Thornton says the group plans to hold vigils once or twice a week throughout the city.