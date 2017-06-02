Multi-vehicle crash causes heavy congestion on 311 Bypass in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A multi-vehicle crash is causing heavy congestion in the westbound lanes of the 311 Bypass/I-74 in High Point.

The crash happened Friday morning at about 8 a.m. near the Eastchester Drive exit.

One vehicle was hit by a tractor-trailer, and the tractor-trailer crossed over the median, High Point Fire Chief Brian Evans.

Approximately six vehicles were involved.

Traffic is moving in both directions but there is heavy congestion in the westbound lanes.

Below is video from the Deep River Overpass:

A traffic nightmare on Highway 311/US 74 in High Point. This is just past the Greensboro Rd exit approaching the Eastchester exit @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/fmp5G68QHC — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) June 2, 2017