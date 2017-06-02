Mount Airy woman faces multiple charges after chase with deputy
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – A woman faces multiple charges after authorities said she led a Surry County deputy on a chase.
Christina Dawn Steele, 43, of Mount Airy, is accused of leading Deputy Brandon Johnson on a chase through multiple streets in the Mount Airy area for about eight miles.
Deputy Johnson tried to stop the suspect in a 2003 Nissan Altima at Burger King on Rockford Street in Mount Airy on Friday, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
With the assistance of Mount Airy Police Department and Deputy Travis Bowman, the suspect was stopped on US 52 at Greenhill Road, according to deputies.
Steele was served with several outstanding warrants from Forsyth and Surry counties and was entered as a wanted person from Forsyth County.
Outstanding charges include:
Forsyth County
- Flee/elude arrest
- Driving while license revoked
Surry County orders for arrest for failing to appear on the following charges:
- 15 counts trafficking opium or heroin
- 9 counts simple possession of schedule II
- 9 counts felony possession of cocaine
- 6 counts possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
- 6 counts maintain drug vehicle
- 4 counts of felony serious injury by a vehicle
June 2, 2017 charges are:
- Driving while license revoked
- Speeding in a school zone
- Fail to stop for blue light and siren
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
- Maintain drug vehicle
- Felony speed to elude arrest
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana
Steele’s bond totaled $ 845,500.