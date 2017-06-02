× Mount Airy woman faces multiple charges after chase with deputy

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – A woman faces multiple charges after authorities said she led a Surry County deputy on a chase.

Christina Dawn Steele, 43, of Mount Airy, is accused of leading Deputy Brandon Johnson on a chase through multiple streets in the Mount Airy area for about eight miles.

Deputy Johnson tried to stop the suspect in a 2003 Nissan Altima at Burger King on Rockford Street in Mount Airy on Friday, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

With the assistance of Mount Airy Police Department and Deputy Travis Bowman, the suspect was stopped on US 52 at Greenhill Road, according to deputies.

Steele was served with several outstanding warrants from Forsyth and Surry counties and was entered as a wanted person from Forsyth County.

Outstanding charges include:

Forsyth County

Flee/elude arrest

Driving while license revoked

Surry County orders for arrest for failing to appear on the following charges:

15 counts trafficking opium or heroin

9 counts simple possession of schedule II

9 counts felony possession of cocaine

6 counts possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

6 counts maintain drug vehicle

4 counts of felony serious injury by a vehicle

June 2, 2017 charges are:

Driving while license revoked

Speeding in a school zone

Fail to stop for blue light and siren

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Maintain drug vehicle

Felony speed to elude arrest

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Steele’s bond totaled $ 845,500.