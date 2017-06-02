Man dies from flesh-eating bacteria after swimming with new tattoo

A 31-year-old man contracted a flesh-eating bacteria and died after swimming in the Gulf of Mexico just days after getting a new tattoo.

The man, whose name has not been released, got the tattoo on his right leg five days before swimming. Shortly after swimming, he began to experience fever, chills and a rash close to the new tattoo, Yahoo7 reports.

Doctors advise people with new tattoos to wait two weeks before swimming in open water.

Two days later, he was admitted to the hospital with a purple leg. It was later confirmed that he contracted sepsis on his calf.

Within 24 hours of being admitted to the hospital, the man was on life support and suffering from organ failure.

Two weeks after he was placed on life support, his condition improved slightly but he eventually died after he went into septic shock and his kidneys failed.