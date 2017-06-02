× Inmate escapes from NC correctional center

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police are looking for an inmate who they said escaped from Gaston Correctional Center in Dallas.

Corrections officers are looking for Tony Meeks after they said he escaped from the minimum-security facility Friday, WSOC reports.

Meeks, 40, of Gaston County, was serving a 9-year, 11-month sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon and was scheduled for release in Sept. 2020.

Anyone who has seen Meeks or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or Gaston Correctional Center at 704-922-3861.