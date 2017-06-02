Homeless man accused of intentionally setting fire to Greensboro home

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A homeless man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a Greensboro home Monday night, according to a press release.
Around 9:40 p.m., crews responded to the boarded-up home at 409 Guilford Ave. after a neighbor saw flames inside the home, rushed over, extinguished the fire and then called 911.
“There was literally like a fireball,” said neighbor Mindy Dunn. “Everything came out the window.”
Based on evidence at the scene, the fire investigator determined that the blaze was intentionally set.
Through interviews and evidence, police linked 45-year-old Ricky Joe Whipple to the fire.
He was arrested around 10:13 p.m. Thursday night on Lawndale Drive and charged with second-degree arson.
Moments after the fire on Guilford Avenue, a larger blaze broke out around the corner at 216 North Cedar St. Two people were on the roof, but weren't hurt.
Police believe Dunn deliberately set both homes on fire -- but he's only been charged in connection to the Guilford Avenue residence.
Whipple was taken to the Guilford County Jail without bond.
Additional charges are pending.