Get a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme on Friday for National Doughnut Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Is there a better way to start your Friday?

June 2 is National Doughnut Day and Winston-Salem-based Krispy Kreme is celebrating by giving everyone a free doughnut of their choice.

The deal is being offered at participating locations across the country. There are shops all over the Triad including in Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem.

About National Doughnut Day:

Held annually on the first Friday of June, Doughnut Day was established by The Salvation Army in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army’s “Doughnut Lassies,” who served the treats to soldiers during World War I. The “Doughnut Lassies” are often credited with popularizing the doughnut in the United States when the troops returned home from war.

Customers are encouraged to donate to The Salvation Army’s miniature Red Kettles stationed at the registers of participating Krispy Kreme locations. All donations will support the local communities where the donation was made.

