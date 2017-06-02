× ‘Drive-thru robber’: Greensboro man charged in string of robberies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man called the “Drive-thru robber” and known for a string of drive-thru robberies last month has been arrested, according to a press release.

Officers went to the McDonald’s at 1501 New Garden Road around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in reference to an attempted robbery. Upon arrival, they learned 30-year-old James Charles Nicholson drove through the drive-thru, pointed a gun at an employee and attempted to rob the business before leaving the area.

Officers saw him drive away from McDonald’s and heard on the radio that he had attempted to rob the fast food restaurant.

He was quickly arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police linked Nicholson to four other robberies.

He is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon for the following incidents:

May 11, 2017, Burger King at 3003 Gate City Blvd.

May 16, 2017, Kentucky Fried Chicken at 4623 W. Market St.

May 23, 2017, Arby’s at 1319 Bridford Pkwy.

Nicholas is also charged with a second count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon for an incident on May 19 at the McDonald’s on Gate City Blvd.

He was taken to the Guilford County Jail on a $500,000 bond.