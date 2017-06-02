Downtown Greensboro Inc. launches passport summer event to draw people downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Downtown Greensboro Inc. has launched a passport summer event to draw people downtown.

The event started June 1st and lasts through the end of September.

Julia Roach with Downtown Greensboro Inc. said the idea came out of a meeting of the minds between their event board.

“So the motive is to get you downtown and into different businesses,” Roach said. “So it's sort of like a scavenger hunt but there's some rewards in there for you too.”

There are about 84 businesses or “destinations” participating divided in categories of art galleries, food and drink, museums and attractions, salon and spas, shops and theaters.

There’s even a “triple mile opportunity” for those who visit a location more than once.

The more stamps acquired, the greater chance for people to receive prizes at the end of the passport program.

“All the participating businesses have donated something so we have a lot of great prizes. One of them is brewing your own beer with Pryer,” Roach said.

The passports only cost $1 and can be purchased at the DGI office on Elm or any participating business.

“We were delivering them and didn't know what to expect, so we just kind of held off and didn't give everyone all of theirs at once and people were already calling us on the first day saying they needed more,” Roach said.

The businesses themselves keep the money from the passport sales.