A look at the relief work done in Haiti since Hurricane Matthew

Lance Plyler has a habit of showing up where the world is in chaos. And, last October, few places were more in need than Haiti, on the western side of Hispaniola.

“What's unique to Haiti is just the multiple layers of disasters, one after the other,” Plyler said.

He’s a physician who works with Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse ministry. You’ll find them in most places where there are disasters, particularly in the Western Hemisphere. When Hurricane Matthew blew through Haiti in early October 2016, what little infrastructure the nation had was largely destroyed.

“There was just so much destruction and so much that happened that affected so many people that it will be a while before there is no more need,” said Cara Tupps, who is one of Samaritan’s Purse’s program directors on the ground in Haiti for the last 18 months. “We truly have a global community when it comes to helping one another.”

And Haiti needs it – both the skills of doctors such as Plyler and the millions donated by people all over the United States.

“It's not easy to bring in a field hospital to a Third World country,” Plyler said. “These are some of the challenges that we confront.”

“Maybe it feels like a lot of money has gone in and what's the result?” asks Tubbs. “I think the strengthening of the capacity government and also the local organizations, especially the community-based organizations, faith-based organizations -- churches, schools those sorts of things -- that's very important for sustainability of these activities.”

It is mission work for Samaritan’s Purse devotees like Plyler, who tries to live by his faith.

“Don't forget your neighbor. There are so many needs in the world and it's easy to get into out-of-sight-out-of-mind,” he said. “Don't get so caught up in your day-to-day life that you forget to extend a hand.”

In this edition of the Buckley Report, we go back to Haiti to see what good the relief work has done over the last eight months.