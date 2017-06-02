91-year-old woman dies after being attacked by adopted family dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A 91-year-old woman died Thursday morning after being attacked by a dog her daughter recently rescued.

Virginia Beach police went to the woman's home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, WTKR reports. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from severe bites and lacerations.

The dog, named Blue, had just been adopted by the woman's daughter, Linda.

Linda and Blue were outside Wednesday evening and about to go back inside when she realized her mother had locked them out.

"I knocked on the door and could hear Mom saying to hold on a minute and that she fell as was trying to get up," she told the station. So Linda used a hammer to tape on a glass panel and get inside.

When Blue got inside, he jumped on the elderly woman's back and put his hands on her neck. But when the woman yelled for him to get off, he became aggressive and bit her repeatedly on the legs, arms, and stomach.

"I've never seen anything like it. It was like something out of a movie," Linda said. "I tried to pull him off, tried to say no, tried to be nice...I just thought if I could get him off of her for one minute."

Linda eventually hit Blue with a skillet and was able to get to her mother.

The mother was taken to a local hospital and died early Thursday morning.

The dog is currently in quarantine at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center.

