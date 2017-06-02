× 3rd person dies after wreck on I-40 near Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A third person has died from injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 40 that happened Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Jorge Luis Fernandez-Torres, 33, of Mexico, died from injuries sustained in the crash on Thursday, the release said.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. near the Sandy Ridge Road exit.

A 2004 Ford Expedition, which was carrying seven people, was the only vehicle involved in the rollover crash.

Alejandra Chan-Carrasco, 34, and Irma Torres-Patino, 57, both of Mexico, were ejected from the vehicle and died from their injuries, Greensboro police said Wednesday afternoon.

No updates have been released on the conditions of the four other people involved in the crash.