THOMASVILLE, N.C. – One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Friday night in Thomasville, according to Davidson County 911.

The incident was reported at 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of National Highway and Business 85 (29/70).

The identity of the victim and circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.