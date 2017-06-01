YMCA Camp Hanes announces community cleanup days after May 24 tornado damage

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — YMCA Camp Hanes will hold two community cleanup days after sustaining significant damage in the May 24 tornado.

Every single facility and program area was impacted by the tornado, with varying amounts of damage, the camp said in a news release. Professionals have been on site every day since then.

Tree removal companies have been clearing trees and water removal was needed in multiple buildings.

Contractors are still working on structural repairs, the release said.

The two community cleanup days will be on June 3 and June 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Shuttles will take volunteers to and from Camp Hanes throughout the day. There is no parking at the camp, so volunteers must take the shuttle from Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 5413 N.C. 66 South in King.

The camp is asking for people to bring work gloves, brooms, rakes, leaf blowers and any other tools that could be used to help clear debris.

Food and water will be provided for all volunteers but the camp said volunteers may want to bring a refillable water bottle.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Volunteers are asked to RSVP at helpcamphanes@ymcanwnc.org so the camp knows how many people to expect.

Summer camp will open on June 11.